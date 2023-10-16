EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A man was shot and killed after he barricaded himself inside of a Speedway in El Paso’s Upper Valley on Monday morning, Oct. 16, said the El Paso Police Department’s Public Information Officer Detective Judy Oviedo.

Oviedo says just after 1 a.m. on Monday, EPPD was requested by Border Patrol to assist with a barricaded subject at the Speedway located on Mesa at Doniphan.

Crisis negotiators spoke with the subject for four hours. SWAT officers deployed “chemical agents.” At that time, the suspect came out of the Speedway store, pointing a weapon at them, Oviedo said.

Oviedo says an officer then shot his weapon after the subject pointed his weapon at officers.

The subject was then taken to a local hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries.

Oviedo says a store clerk was inside when the subject entered the Speedway. However, he was able to come out safely as the incident happened.

The El Paso Police Department, the Texas Department of Public Safety and Border Patrol all assisted in this incident.

No further information has been released. This story will be updated once we learn more.