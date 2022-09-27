EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents said they arrested 21 people from four migrant smuggling events.
CBP’s news release said McAllen Border Patrol Station agents attempted to conduct a vehicle stop on a Plymouth Voyager near Havana, Texas on Sept. 12.
Officers said the driver failed to yield and a vehicle pursuit began. The van collided with a fence and came to a stop. The occupants, including the driver, exited the vehicle and fled.
Agents said they arrested three migrants from El Salvador. The driver was not located.
Later in the day, Rio Grande City Border Patrol agents were led on a vehicle pursuit with a Chevrolet Impala departing Fronton, Texas.
The vehicle, said CPB, drove through a barbed wire fence before coming to a stop and the occupants bailed out.
Agents arrested the driver and two others. The driver, a U.S. citizen juvenile, and the vehicle were turned over to Starr County Sherriff’s Office deputies.
On September 13, RGV agents were led on two vehicle pursuits about an hour apart, with a Chevrolet Suburban and a Nissan Altima near San Manuel.
The drivers in both smuggling events drove through ranch property fences before coming to a stop and the occupants bailing out.
Agents arrested 12 migrants from the first bailout and three migrants from the other. The drivers were not located.