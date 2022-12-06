Authorities prevented a prison break attempt at a male prison in Cieneguillas, in the central Mexican state of Zacatecas on Sunday.

Two police officers and two inmates were injured in the incident.

Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Monday the rapid action of the police, army and the National Guard prevented the prison break.

“There was vandalism, cars were set on fire, but we are working in Zacatecas together with the local government. There has been progress, but we need to do more,” López Obrador said.

The incident in the Cieneguillas prison occurred on Sunday when a group of inmates took advantage of a moment of leisure to start a riot and try to escape, officials said.

According to the Secretary of Public Security, General Adolfo Marín, the inmates who tried to escape belonged to the Sinaloa cartel, which operates in the state of Zacatecas.

While the riot was taking place, vehicles were set on fire and roads were blocked.

Marín said this was an attempt by criminal groups to distract the attention of the security forces to facilitate the escape of the prisoners.