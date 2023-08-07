Methamphetamines were found concealed in a vehicle at the Calexico West Port of Entry. (Credit: CBP)

CALEXICO, Calif. — Over $360,000 worth of methamphetamine was found concealed in a vehicle at the Calexico West Port of Entry on Wednesday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.

CBP says officers encountered a 20-year-old man who was driving a 2013 sedan and was applying for admission into the U.S. shortly before 10 a.m. One of the officers reportedly noticed plastic-wrapped packages inside the floorboard of the vehicle during the initial inspection.

At that point, the traveler and vehicle were referred to a secondary inspection, CBP said. A canine enforcement team responded and alerted officers to the presence of narcotics.

According to CBP, 41 packages were extracted from the floorboard and seats of the sedan. The contents — which weighed in at 242.64 pounds — tested positive for methamphetamine. Officials say the estimated street value of the drugs equated to $363,960.

The 20-year-old driver was detained and turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for further processing. Both the vehicle and narcotics were seized by CBP.

“The dedication and vigilance of our CBP officers is truly commendable,” said Roque Caza, the area port director for Calexico. “Every single say, their attention to detail makes our communities safer.”