HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Reynosa city councilwoman who recently had federal drug charges dismissed was arrested Friday on state charges.

Records show Denisse Ahumada Martinez was arrested on a fugitive warrant out of Brooks County on a controlled substance possession charge.

Ahumada was initially taken into custody on June 10 after U.S. Border Patrol agents at the Falfurrias checkpoint in Brooks County found 92.6 pounds of cocaine hidden inside her vehicle, federal documents alleged.

A criminal complaint stated Ahumada admitted to driving the SUV from Mexico into the U.S. and transporting the drugs to San Antonio. The document says Martinez admitted to transporting drugs in the past.

On Thursday, a federal court did not find probable cause and Ahumada was remanded to custody until an order of dismissal was filed.

A day later, Ahumada was booked into the Hidalgo County Jail on a warrant from Brooks County.