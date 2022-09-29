EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — The warden of a West Texas jail and his brother have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a migrant in Hudspeth County, the New York Times reported Thursday.

The Times reported that a law enforcement official told the newspaper that Michael Sheppard, the warden at the West Texas Detention Facility in Sierra Blanca, Texas, and his twin brother, Mark Sheppard, were arrested in connection with the shooting, which also left a female migrant wounded.

The shooting happened Tuesday night in Sierra Blanca.

On Wednesday evening, the FBI El Paso Field Office said they and the Texas Department of Public Safety were investigating a shooting that involved the shooting death of one undocumented migrant and injuries to another in the group in Sierra Blanca in Hudspeth County.

The Times said First Deputy Chief Lasaro Salgado of the Hudspeth County sheriff’s office said deputies responded and handed the investigation to the Texas Rangers, adding that they arrested the Sheppards, both 60.

DPS on Thursday issued a release that they had arrested a man in connection with a Wednesday morning shooting that left a man with a gunshot wound to the face also in Hudspeth County.

The Department of Public Safety said a trooper patrolling, traveling east on Interstate 10 at mile marker 72 when he observed three male subjects in the center median. Two were waving their arms and asking for help, while a third was kneeling down with a gunshot wound to his face.

Authorities arrested Erick Garibaldi, 26, of Fort Hancock, Texas.

Salgado told Border Report that the two shootings appear not to be related, but referred all questions to the Texas Department of Public Safety.