PHARR, Texas (Border Report) — About 14 pounds worth of lethal doses of fentanyl were seized during an Operation Lone Star traffic stop in the border town of Mission, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday.

The 3.1 million doses mark of the largest single fentanyl seizures to date since Operation Lone Star began in 2021, Abbott said.

“Fentanyl is the single greatest drug threat our state and country has ever known, and this record amount of fentanyl seized would have otherwise made its way into communities across Texas and the nation because of President Joe Biden’s open border policies,” Abbott said in a statement. “Through Texas’ historic Operation Lone Star mission, a DPS trooper prevented 3.1 million lethal doses of fentanyl—enough to kill every Texan in Austin, Dallas, and El Paso combined—from taking more innocent lives during a single traffic stop.”

The drugs — valued at $312,000 — were seized April 10 by a Texas highway patrol trooper who stopped a black Cadillac SUV for a traffic violation. Inside the vehicle was discovered five, tape-wrapped bundles of white powdery substance. The chemicals tested positive for fentanyl, Abbott’s office said.

“Because of this single seizure, millions of lethal doses of fentanyl will not make their way into communities across our state, and really our country, and millions of lives are potentially saved,” Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw said.

The driver, Mario Reyna Cantu, 39, a Mexican-national, has been arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. He has been taken to the Hidalgo County Jail.