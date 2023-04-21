EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Customs and Border Protection officers on Wednesday seized over 30 pounds of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine, including a pink brick with the face of an elephant imprinted on it.
CBP said the drugs had a street value of more than $312,000.
Officials say the seizure occurred when a 20-year-old female U.S. citizen arrived at the vehicle lanes trying to cross into the United States at the Bridge of Americas border crossing. The woman was referred to a secondary inspection, which included a screening by a CBP canine and X-ray.
Officials discovered multiple packages concealed within the car, including 24.7 pounds of cocaine, 4.75 pounds of fentanyl and 1.1 pounds of methamphetamine.
CBP told KTSM that the brick with the elephant was powdered fentanyl, but officials could not say what the elephant signified.
Cartels often mark loads of drugs with logos to track them and determine where they’re heading or their potency.
Officials say the narcotics and vehicle were seized by CBP and the woman was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations.