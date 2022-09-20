ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Police on Monday released the name of a suspect who has been arrested after allegedly stabbing and wounding four people in Albuquerque in apparent random acts.

Albuquerque police said 33-year-old Leroy Lopez is facing several counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

It wasn’t immediately clear Monday if Lopez has a lawyer yet who can speak on his behalf.

His initial court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

Police said Lopez was taken into custody Sunday and was identified by his distinctive pork pie hat.

They said the suspect also was in possession of a kitchen knife with a serrated blade that apparently was used in the four stabbings.

One of the wounded was a 16-year-old boy, but police said all four victims were being treated at hospitals and expected to survive.

Police said three of the stabbings occurred in downtown Albuquerque and it appears the suspect took a city bus to get to the scene of the fourth stabbing.

Investigators were reviewing footage from video cameras inside city buses as they gather more evidence in the case.