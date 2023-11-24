TEMECULA, Calif. — A woman was turned over to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office’s Special Investigations Bureau for further investigation and processing after authorities found more than $3.5 million worth of fentanyl pills during a vehicle stop on Interstate 15, border officials said.

The drug bust occurred northbound on I-15 near Temecula last Thursday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a news release Wednesday.

San Diego Sector Border agents pulled over a 24-year-old woman driving a gray sedan, where they found 62 bundles of blue pills hidden inside the vehicle’s door panels and seats, according to authorities.

The drugs were confirmed as fentanyl, weighing 81.4 pounds with an estimated street value of $3,692,000

“Our agents are dedicated to keeping America safe,” said Chief Patrol Agent Patricia D. McGurk-Daniel. “We will continue to serve on the frontlines against fentanyl by disrupting and ultimately dismantling the drug trafficking organizations who profit in this poison.”

Over 1,285 pounds of fentanyl have been seized by San Diego Sector Border agents during fiscal year 2023, per CBP.