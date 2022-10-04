EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A man who was a detainee has died after being shot at an East El Paso Border Patrol station, according to the FBI.

“FBI El Paso’s Violent Crime Task Force and Evidence Response Team were deployed to the Station. One person was taken into custody and was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment. At this time, the FBI can confirm the person has died from his injuries,” said FBI El Paso Special Agent in Charge Jeffery R. Downey in a statement.

The incident happened shortly before 1 p.m. at the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Border Patrol Ysleta Station, at 12245 Pines Springs, just off Rojas in east El Paso.

Officials with the El Paso Fire Department confirmed to KTSM that one patient was transported to a local hospital with severe injuries.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said agents assigned to the Ysleta Border Patrol Station were involved in a shooting. They added it was a person who was in custody who was shot.

“Investigative personnel including the Federal Bureau of Investigations, the El Paso Police Department and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Professional Responsibility are on-scene at this time.” U.S. Customs and Border Protection

The FBI of El Paso is the lead on the investigation, a spokesperson says. The FBI’s Violent Crimes Task Force and the FBI’s Evidence Recovery Team have responded to the Border Patrol station and add that they are working closely with Border Patrol.

“As this is a fluid situation, this is all the information that can be provided at this time,” said Special Agent Jeanette Harper, a spokesperson for the FBI El Paso.

A man who lives behind the Border Patrol station says he didn’t hear the shooting but described to KTSM 9 News what he typically sees.

“I work just about two minutes away from here so I drive around the area quite often and it is just a lot of vehicles going in and out of the compound but that’s it,” Carlos Mendoza said. “It’s surprising but then again, I don’t know.”

