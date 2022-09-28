EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) The Texas Rangers and FBI are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured Tuesday night in Hudspeth County.

The FBI El Paso field office said in a statement the shooting happened in the evening of Sept. 27 in Sierra Blanca, Texas.

The people shot were part of a group of migrants, according to the FBI.

The FBI said there is no pending threat to public safety at this time.

The FBI is asking if anyone has any information or was a witness to the incident, please call the FBI El Paso Field Office at (915) 832-5000 or 800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or the Texas Rangers at (915) 849-4000.

This is an ongoing investigation by the Texas Rangers and FBI and no further information is available at this time.

