FALFURRIAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man and a woman were arrested after they struggled to answer how the Dallas Cowboys performed on Sunday.

Border Patrol agents from the McAllen Station arrested Patty Lee Alvarado and Asbel Ortiz-Baquedano in connection to a human smuggling attempt, a federal complaint stated.

On Sept. 12, a gray Nissan Altima arrived at the Border Patrol immigration checkpoint in Falfurrias. The agent there observed a woman driving the vehicle, identified as Alvarado, with a passenger identified as Ortiz-Baquedano.

The agent said the two were eating sandwiches and in between bites Ortiz would look at him, and abruptly break eye contact.

The agent asked Ortiz, who was wearing a Dallas Cowboys jersey, “How did they do last night?” the complaint stated.

Ortiz then turned to Alvarado and waited for an answer, the complaint stated. Alvarado then responded, “They didn’t do too good.”

Border Patrol checkpoint in Falfurrias, Texas. (File photo)

The agent then asked them for an ID and saw Ortiz looking at Alvarado for guidance. They were directed to an area for a secondary inspection.

During the secondary inspection, it was determined that Ortiz was a Honduran citizen without documentation. He told agents that he crossed the river with four others before being picked up days later and given a Dallas Cowboys jersey to “appear more presentable” at the checkpoint.

Ortiz was placed under arrest for being illegally present in the United States, and Alvarado was placed under arrest on suspicion of human smuggling.

The Cowboys lost to the Tampa Buccaneers, 19-3, on Sunday night in Arlington, Texas. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott also fractured a bone near his right thumb and will miss Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.