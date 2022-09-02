U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) removed a Mexican national wanted for murder in his native country.

The agency’s media release confirmed Marin Fuentes Baltazar, 39, was turned over to Mexican law enforcement authorities on Aug. 17, by officers with ICE and ERO in Miami.

Fuentes-Baltazar left Miami International Airport to his destination in Harlingen where he was turned over to authorities in Mexico via the Brownsville port of entry.

Fuentes-Baltazar was voluntarily returned to Mexico four times by U.S. Border Patrol between 1999 and 2002. He had been a fugitive from Mexican authorities since Oct. 19, 2016, said the release.

In July 2022 an immigration judge in Orlando ordered Fuentes Baltazar’s removal from the United States.

“Returning this fugitive to Mexico is a prime example of how ICE works closely with our international law enforcement partners to identify, locate and deport non-citizens who are wanted in their home countries for allegedly committing crimes,” said Garrett Ripa, acting field office director for ERO Miami.

Members of the public who have information about foreign fugitives are urged to contact ICE by calling the tip line at 1-866-347-2423.