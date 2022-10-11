Foreign minister says guns sold at Tucson, Phoenix and Yuma stores recovered at crime scenes south of the border; one dealer says he'll countersue

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The Mexican government says it is suing five firearms dealers in Arizona whose guns allegedly have been recovered from numerous crime scenes south of the border.

This is the second suit filed by Mexico against a U.S. gun industry it claims is aware that its products are ending up in the hands of transnational criminal organizations that are killing thousands with those weapons.

A judge in Massachusetts late last month threw out a $10 billion lawsuit filed by Mexico in 2021 against U.S. gun manufacturers, saying federal law shields them from being sued for selling guns that are used for their intended purpose.

“Why are we insisting on this? Because if we do not stop this tremendous flow of guns into Mexico, how can we stop the violence here?” Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said in an online broadcast announcing the latest suit. “(Also), if the U.S. is asking us to help them, to work together against fentanyl, its chemical precursors, and the drug cartels, we also want them to help us by reducing this flow of guns that is causing us so much harm.”

Mexico as of mid-August had recorded more than 18,000 homicides, the vast majority involving the use of a firearm. Mexico has a single gun factory and the Ministry of Defense issues only about 50 gun licenses per year.

American gun dealers “know those weapons are coming to our country and that in our country guns are banned,” Ebrard said.

The Foreign Ministry in a news release issued Monday further accused the dealers of “systematically participating in the trafficking of weapons, including military-style, for criminal organizations in Mexico.”

The ministry identified the plaintiffs as Diamondback Shooting Sports, Inc., SNG Tactical, LLC, The Hub Target Sports (all from Tucson), Ammo AZ, LLC, of Phoenix and Sprague’s Sports, Inc., of Yuma.

The National Rifle Association’s Institute for Legislative Action on Monday chastised Mexico for trying to blame its widespread violent crime problem on Americans.

The recently-dismissed federal lawsuit in Massachusetts was “an audacious and desperate maneuver to blame rampant crime in a nation known for its own official corruption and human rights abuses on the lawful businesses that enable Americans to exercise their Second Amendment rights,” the NRA-ILA said on its website.

One of the gun dealers named in the new lawsuit echoed such sentiments and said he is already talking to his attorney to sue Ebrard for slander.

“He took a big loss last week, that looks bad on his part. I think he needs a win for his constituents and going after the little guys he thinks he can get a win,” said Veerachart Danger Murphy, owner of Ammo AZ. “But he picked the wrong little guy, at least in my case.”

Murphy said he is not involved in gun smuggling schemes and challenged Ebrard to come to his store and point out which customers he thinks are “straw” buyers who plan to take the guns to Mexico. “If he has any idea on how to do that and keep out of a discriminatory lawsuit against everybody who is Hispanic, I would love to hear from him,” Murphy said.

Richard Sprague, of Sprague’s Sports Inc., said the company has a good track record since 1956.

“We are a law abiding federal firearms licensee with a long history of fully cooperating with law enforcement agencies at every level including the (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms) to keep firearms out of the hands of individuals that are prohibited from possessing them. We are confident that we will prevail in this lawsuit,” Sprague told Border Report.

Border Report reached out to the rest of the dealers named in the lawsuit and is awaiting a response.