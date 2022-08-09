EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Port of Presidio, Texas apprehended a man with an outstanding warrant for homicide.

According to officers, on Aug. 2, 2022, a 19-year-old U.S. citizen was driving from Mexico. During the primary inspection, officers found he had an outstanding warrant for homicide in Oklahoma.

A biometric verification was conducted during a secondary inspection which confirmed his identity along with the active warrant for homicide (negligence manslaughter-vehicle).

“Working closely with law enforcement agencies and apprehending fugitives from justice is a part of our daily work to keep our borders and communities safe and secure,” said Port Director Jesus Chavez.

The suspect was arrested by CBP officers and turned over to local authorities pending extradition

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store