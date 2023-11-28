EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Federal authorities in El Paso are holding three alleged leaders of a smuggling organization responsible for transporting at least 2,500 unauthorized migrants to the interior of the country.

U.S. Border Patrol agents and members of the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Criminal Investigation Division executed a warrant last week at a home on the 14400 block of Desert Sage Drive in Horizon City. They arrested two Mexican nationals and an individual only identified as the target of the warrant.

Federal authorities allege the man is a known smuggler and used Oscar Alexis Rojas Ramirez and Christian Hernandez Herrera to help arrange housing and transportation for the thousands of migrants sent across the border from Mexico by people working for transnational criminal organizations.

A consensual search of Rojas’ and Hernandez’s cellphones turned up records of conversations with the alleged smuggler, according to a criminal complaint filed Nov. 23 in U.S. District Court in El Paso.

Investigators questioned the alleged smuggler who told them he has provided housing and transportation for more than 2,500 unauthorized migrants in the El Paso area, which have netted him at least $250,000 in profits.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Leon Schydlower has ordered Rojas and Hernandez detained without bond and set a detention hearing for Wednesday at 10 a.m. There was no immediate word on the status of the unidentified alleged migrant smuggling leader.