EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – A 62-year-old Mexican national has been arrested in connection with almost $1.3 million in methamphetamine found aboard a U.S.-bound passenger bus at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge in Laredo, Texas.

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection canine on Wednesday morning alerted officers to the presence of narcotics on a commercial bus referred to a secondary inspection at the port of entry. A more detailed inspection using non-intrusive technology turned up drugs in a passenger’s belongings, the agency said in a statement.

CBP on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, reported the seizure of methamphetamine worth $1.3 million hidden in lard containers in the luggage compartment of a passenger bus.

CBP officers allegedly found 140.76 pounds of meth in the luggage area with an estimated street value of $1.29 million and arrested the passenger, who was not immediately identified. The drugs were inside lard containers.

“CBP officers are fully committed in safeguarding our borders and disrupting narcotic smuggling attempts carried out by transnational criminal organizations,” said Laredo Port of Entry Director Alberto Flores. “This seizure demonstrates the result of our officers’ diligent work and dedication to the CBP border security mission.”

Methamphetamine and cocaine worth an estimated $10.2 million were seized by CBP on Dec. 21, 2023, at the Laredo World Trade Bridge.

This was the second major meth seizure by CBP in Laredo in less than three weeks. On Dec. 21, officers at the World Trade Bridge seized $10.2 million in crystal meth, meth powder and cocaine hidden in a refrigerated trailer hauling fresh cut flowers.