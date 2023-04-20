MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Southwest Key employee was arrested after engaging in sexual contact with three children at the facility, federal authorities say.

Rodolfo Alanis, 61 of Harlingen, was arrested Thursday on multiple counts of sexual contact with a ward, according to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office.

A federal incident stated Alanis was a youth care worker at Southwest Key, facilities that temporarily house migrant children, in both McAllen and Brownsville.

Alanis allegedly engaged in sexual contact with three minor children who, at the time, were detained and under the custody and authority of Alanis, the release stated.

The three sexual contacts occurred on board an airplane in three separate incidents, the indictment alleges. The first incident occurred on April 7, 2022.

“The migrant children in these facilities are the most vulnerable; they are alone and often do not speak the language,” U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani said. “We have to entrust them to the care of others while there and as they are transported from point A to point B. As such, my office will seek to hold those accountable who allegedly violate that trust. These allegations are serious and we will follow the case to its end to ensure justice is served overall, but especially on behalf of any potential young victim.”

Alanis faces up to two years imprisonment on each count if convicted.