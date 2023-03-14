EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two migrants from Venezuela have been arrested for allegedly assaulting a Border Patrol agent, the FBI reported.

According to a release sent out by the FBI, a Border Patrol agent with the El Paso sector had apprehended a group of four undocumented migrants on El Paso’s Westside about 7 a.m. Monday, March 13.

Two more migrants were then observed and apprehended.

While attempting to put them all into a Border Patrol vehicle, a Venezuelan national, identified as 20-year-old Luiscar Godoy-Hernandez, allegedly kicked the agent in the chest and ran away.

When the agent chased after him, Godoy-Hernandez punched the agent in the head.

Godoy-Hernandez was eventually subdued and arrested.

During the altercation, the other five detainees escaped out of the Border Patrol vehicle.

While tracking down the original group of detainees, the agent saw a group of three more migrants running away. Gregory Morillo-Quinto, 26, of Venezeuala, was part of this second group. Morillo-Quinto allegedly hit the agent in the head.

A constable deputy and a “concerned citizen” stepped in and helped the agent get Morillo-Quinto into custody, according to the release.

Both Morillo-Quinto and Godoy-Hernandez are facing federal charges of assaulting a federal officer. They made their first appearance before a U.S. magistrate Tuesday, March 14.

The FBI El Paso Field Office’s Violent Crime and Gang Task Force investigated the case.