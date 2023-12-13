EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The FBI El Paso Field Office confirms they are investigating a shooting involving a Homeland Security Investigations agent Wednesday afternoon in Northeast El Paso.

Photos by Miguel Paredes – KTSM

It happened in the parking lot of the Whataburger at 11400 Gateway North Blvd., near the intersection of McCombs Street.

According to a statement from the FBI El Paso Field office, they are investigating the incident as an assault on a federal HSI officer who was conducting operation activities in the area.

No injuries were reported and two suspects are in federal custody.

This is a developing story and will be updated as additional information becomes available.