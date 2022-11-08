EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The FBI has arrested two Venezuelan nationals for allegedly assaulting a federal officer on Oct. 31 near Ascarate Lake in South-Central El Paso.

According to the FBI, a U.S. Border Patrol agent responded to a group of undocumented migrants crossing into the United States.

The agent followed the group into a residential area next to Ascarate Park, which stretches to a highway that runs along the border. The group dispersed and ran, according to the FBI.

The agent caught up to two of them, identified as Kevin Escalona Gonzalez, 35, and Yuleixy Mata Fuentes, 27.

The migrants allegedly refused to comply with the Border Patrol agent’s commands. The agent tried to handcuff them, but they resisted arrest and an altercation ensued. During the altercation, the FBI says the Border Patrol agent was pushed, dragged and punched by the migrants.

The agent was able to gain control of the migrants without further incident.

Gonzalez and Fuentes both had their initial appearance before a U.S. magistrate judge on Nov. 1 and are currently being held at the county jail.

The FBI investigated the incident.