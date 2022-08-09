FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A Fayette County K9 team found 13 kilograms of fentanyl during a traffic stop Tuesday; enough to manufacture 13 million pills and be sold for roughly $260 million, the sheriff’s office said.

SGT Randy Thumann and his K9 partner Kolt (Courtesy Fayette County Sheriff’s Office)

They said at around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office narcotics K9 unit pulled over a Chevy Silverado for a traffic violation.

Sgt. Randy Thumann reported after becoming suspicious of the driver, he was given consent to search the truck.

The sergeant and his dog, Kolt, reportedly found 12 bricks of “raw fentanyl” in the backseat and in a speaker box, according to a release from the county.

The sheriff’s office noted fentanyl is 100 times more potent than morphine.

Central Texas families are increasingly reporting their loved ones took a pill they thought to be a Xanax, Adderall or Valium, but instead of receiving the expected benefits of anxiety relief or focus, a single pill is a death sentence.

Severo Rodriguez, 30, of San Juan was arrested for felony drug possession.