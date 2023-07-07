TIJUANA (Border Report) — A former Tijuana police officer wanted for murder was arrested after he and his wife were the targets of an assassination attempt Thursday evening.

Ernesto Yuliel Martínez Valdez and his wife were driving in a red Mercedes-Benz when a gunman fired at them, Tijuana police said.

The shooting happened near the beach community of Playas de Tijuana.

The woman was hit in the arm, while Martínez suffered minor lacerations from the shattered glass.

According to Zeta, a weekly newspaper in Tijuana, Martínez was arrested when it was discovered he was wanted in connection with the murder of a state investigator back in October 2021.

Two other men were already in custody tied to the same killing.

The Tijuana Municipal Police Department says Martínez resigned from its ranks 10 months ago and had been on the run ever since.

The former police officer is being accused of working for the Jalisco cartel.