EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The FBI arrested a 31-year-old El Paso man and charged him with assaulting a U.S. Border Patrol agent.

Alejandro Morales was arrested along the south side border wall at about 1 a.m. Sunday.

According to court documents obtained by KTSM 9 News, Morales was in Juarez and crossed the Rio Grande, and attempted to make contact with Border Patrol agents along the border wall.

He said he was with his wife and children, who live in Juarez, and that he and his wife got into an argument.

Morales said his wife took off in his truck and left him on foot.

Morales made contact with border agents at a gate and notified them that he was a U.S. citizen, providing his name and date of birth.

However, border agents told Morales that could not cross there and that he had to go to a port of entry.

Agents said Morales began walking along the wall and said he felt safer walking to a port of entry through there.

Agents said he could not be there and that he had to return to Juarez.

According to documents, Morales asked agents to give him a ride to the port of entry, to which they replied: “We are not Über.”

Morales allegedly told a Border Patrol agent that he didn’t have to obey commands about how to enter the United States correctly since he was a U.S. citizen. When an agent attempted to apprehend Morales, a scuffle ensued. According to the FBI, Morales lunged at the agent and then punched the agent in the face.

The FBI investigated this incident with assistance from the Border Patrol and the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

