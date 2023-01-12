EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A Central El Paso man was arrested on an outstanding warrant after police say he was harassing migrants in Downtown El Paso on Tuesday afternoon.

According to El Paso Police, Raymundo Maese, 52, was standing in the middle of the street along the 200 block of Father Rahm around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, harassing migrants near Sacred Heart Church. Officers patrolling the area around the church stopped him for Pedestrian on the Roadway and discovered he had an outstanding warrant.

Maese was booked into the El Paso County Jail on a $3,000 bond for an outstanding warrant for Family Violence. The warrant stemmed from an incident on November 7, 2022.

This is the second incident involving migrants being harassed Downtown.

On New Year’s Eve, an East El Paso man allegedly pointed a gun at migrants outside Sacred Heart Church in South El Paso. About two hours later, in the early hours of New Year’s Day, he allegedly went into a Downtown area that had been blocked for migrants and pointed a gun at migrants there, sending them running for safety.

Steven Driscoll, 27, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; evading arrest and/or detention in a motor vehicle; and disorderly conduct. He also faces federal charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm.