EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in the El Paso area have apprehended 62 individuals with outstanding warrants since the beginning of 2023.

On Jan. 7, CBP officers encountered a 42-year-old Venezuelan man who arrived from Mexico via the pedestrian lanes at the Paso Del Norte border crossing. Primary system queries revealed an outstanding warrant for sexual offense against a child out of the Wake County Sheriff’s Office in Raleigh, North Carolina.

On Jan. 10, CBP officers encountered a 56-year-old man, a U.S. citizen, who arrived from Mexico via the pedestrian lanes at the Ysleta Port of Entry. A check of his record revealed an outstanding warrant for homicide out of the Adams County Sheriff’s Office in Brighton, Colorado.

On Jan. 21, CBP officers determined that a 56-year-old U.S. citizen who arrived in a vehicle from Mexico had an outstanding warrant for criminal sexual contact of a minor, child under 13, out of the Leah County Sheriff’s Office in Lovington, New Mexico.

The remaining 59 individuals arrested were being sought on a variety of charges including cruelty toward a child, molestation of a minor, abuse of a child, and assault.

The individuals were arrested by CBP officers and turned over to local authorities.