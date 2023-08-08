RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents seized more than 120 pounds of cocaine near the Rio Grande On Aug. 7 in Rio Grande City.

Agents working with the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department observed what they believed to be drugs being delivered to a pickup parked along the Rio Grande .

As the vehicle traveled farther away from the river, the driver turned south and stopped near the riverbank. The driver then exited the truck and swam into Mexico when they saw law enforcement.

In the abandoned truck, agents discovered two nylon sacks containing 50 bricks of cocaine. The cocaine weighed 121 pounds in total with a street value of over 3.8 million dollars.

The narcotics were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.