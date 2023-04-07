EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A Texas Department of Public Safety pursuit of another vehicle ended in a crash in northwest El Paso early Friday morning.

A DPS spokesperson confirmed Friday that the crash occurred near Cimarron Sage Way and Paseo Del Norte Boulevard, resulting in minor injuries.

DPS also reports that there were nine undocumented migrants involved and all are being treated for what are being called non-life-threatening injuries.

Our crews at the scene captured images of two vehicles that appeared to have been damaged, including a silver SUV that displayed serious damage near the driver’s side door. DPS says only one vehicle was being pursued, but a non-related vehicle was also hit in the process.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the accident and what led up to it.

On Thursday, a Border Patrol pursuit in which DPS assisted ended in a fiery crash next to Topgolf in West El Paso. The Border Patrol said five migrants ran off but were found hiding in the bathroom of a nearby business.

