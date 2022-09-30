MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested a migrant who they allege tried to take an assault rifle from a member of a Texas Army National Guard.

Around 4 a.m. Monday, U.S. Border Patrol apprehended a large group of migrants near the Bentsen Palm Community in Mission. Border Patrol agents received assistance from a member of the National Guard, authorities said.

One of the migrants fled and the guardsman attempted to capture him, authorities said.

A DPS news release says 45-year-old Ricardo Jaime-Ruiz allegedly grabbed the soldier’s M4 rifle with both hands “in an attempt to seize the weapon for himself.”

The guardsman was able to hold on to the weapon, and Jaime-Ruiz was apprehended with the help of other soldiers, DPS stated.

Jaime-Ruiz was arrested on charges of attempt to take a weapon from a public servant and was transported to the Hidalgo County Jail, DPS stated.