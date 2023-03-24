EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One man is dead and another was seriously injured when they jumped from a bridge in Downtown El Paso earlier this week, the Texas Department of Public Safety reported Friday.

The incident happened at about 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, March 22, when a state trooper attempted to make a traffic stop on a pickup for a traffic violation.

According to DPS, the driver did not stop and fled from the trooper. The truck then struck a concrete wall while trying to evade the officer, making it undrivable at the top of the West Paisano bridge.

The male driver, a 35-year-old from Weatherford, Texas, and a passenger, an undocumented migrant from El Salvador, fled the vehicle and jumped off the bridge, according to DPS.

Troopers began to give first aid to the two. The driver was later pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries from the fall.

Four undocumented migrants remained in the truck, were apprehended and released to Border Patrol.