EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Two men are facing federal charges for allegedly attempting to deliver 100 pounds of methamphetamines from a Mexican drug trafficking organization for distribution in the Phoenix area.

Law enforcement officers took Rosalio Macedonio Osuna Tapia and Carlos Ivan Martinez Audelo into custody after a brief foot chase in the parking lot of a store on South Central Avenue on Dec. 19 in Phoenix, court records show.

The two men came under law enforcement radar after a drug trafficker based in Mexico called a contact in the United States to sell him the 100 pounds of meth at the wholesale price of $130,000. Court records show the contact is now a confidential informant for the Drug Enforcement Administration and alerted the agency to the information.

The informant thereafter agreed to buy the drugs and the Mexican trafficker told him he would be contacted by a “Phoenix-based coordinator.”

A federal complaint alleges Osuna called the informant and told him the transaction would take place the same day but in two phases. The informant would receive and pay for 30 pounds of meth and, if everything went well, would get the other 70 pounds later.

Osuna allegedly picked the place where the drugs would be delivered. The DEA and partner law enforcement agencies set up surveillance that afternoon and allegedly saw Osuna meet with the informant and make a call to a drug courier later identified as Martinez, records show.

A red Ram 1500 pickup truck arrived at the parking lot and Osuna and the informant inspected the cargo in the bed of the pickup; the informant confirmed the cargo was drugs and signaled law enforcement to move in. Osuna and Martinez allegedly tried to run away but were detained. A field test confirmed the drugs were methamphetamines.

According to court records, Osuna declined to speak to investigators after his arrest. Martinez, however, allegedly volunteered that he was there to deliver drugs to a buyer. He let police search his cell phone, where investigators say they found a string of calls and messages to Osuna.

Both men face charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance. A detention hearing has been set for Jan. 2 in U.S. Federal District Court in Phoenix.

Court records make no further mention of who the Mexican drug supplier was or if the other 70 pounds of meth were located.