HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two women were arrested at separate international bridges in Texas’ Rio Grande Valley for allegedly attempting to smuggle undocumented minors into the United States, a release from Border Patrol stated.

On Tuesday, an 18-year-old U.S. citizen woman attempted to cross a 1-year-old at the Hidalgo International Bridge. CBP officers discovered that the baby was not related to her, and the birth certificate she presented, while legitimate, did not belong to the baby. The infant was not a U.S. citizen, and he did not possess valid entry documents, the release stated.

A similar situation occurred Wednesday at the Anzalduas International Bridge when a 19-year-old woman from the U.S. presented a U.S. birth certificate for a 16-year-old female passenger. During the examination, CBP officers discovered that the birth certificate was also legitimate, but did not belong to the teen. The minor was not a U.S. citizen, and she did not possess valid entry documents, the release stated.

Both women were arrested.