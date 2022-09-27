BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Veterans International Bridge confiscated a load of alleged cocaine valued at $211,203.

According to the agency’s media release, the drugs were hidden within a 2008 Ford vehicle.

On Sept. 10 a 19-year-old man, a U.S. citizen who resides in Matamoros, attempted entry into the United States. It was referred to CBP secondary for further examination.

With help from a K-9 unit, officers discovered seven packages hidden within the vehicle. They removed the packages which contained a total of 15.82 pounds of alleged cocaine.

CBP officers seized the narcotics, the vehicle, and arrested the driver.

He was turned over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations special agents for further investigation.