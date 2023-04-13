HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents seized over $900,000 worth of methamphetamine on Monday at the Hidalgo International Bridge.

Officers referred a white Chevrolet SUV arriving from Mexico for a secondary inspection. The driver was a 21-year-old woman who is a U.S. citizen, according to a release from CBP.

During the inspection, officers found 55 packages of alleged methamphetamine weighing a total of 101.45 pounds hidden within the SUV.

Officers arrested the driver and seized the narcotics, the release stated.