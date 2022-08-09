EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Border Patrol pursuit ended in a vehicle crashing into a parked car on Friday.

Border agents pursued the driver of a GMC Envoy after agents saw multiple people load into the vehicle near Roma, according to a news release.

The pursuit came to a stop after the SUV crashed into a parked car. After the impact, all the occupants of the vehicle fled to a nearby neighborhood, the release states.

Border patrol apprehended two migrants. Several other subjects were observed swimming back into Mexico. The driver was not located.

The same day, border agents responded to a Mission residence in reference to a possible human smuggling stash house, the release states.

They arrested four Mexican nationals who were in the U.S. illegally.

On Sunday, agents were led on another pursuit after watching multiple people enter a truck near the Rio Grande River.

The driver refused to pull over when agents attempted to make a vehicle stop, the release states.

While being pursued by agents, the driver veered off the road and all occupants exited the vehicle. Agents apprehended five people who were in the U.S. illegally. Texas Department of Public Safety took custody of the driver and vehicle.