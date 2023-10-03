EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Bridge of the Americas international border crossing seized a total of 411 pounds of methamphetamine and marijuana in two separate incidents on Saturday, Sept. 30, according to a news release.

310.2 pounds of methamphetamine. Photo courtesy of US CBP. 100.8 pounds of marijuana. Photo courtesy of US CBP.

CBP said a 42-year-old man, a Mexican citizen, was traveling with his spouse and children into the U.S. when officers selected the vehicle for a secondary search. Officers then discovered 310.2 pounds of methamphetamine hidden beneath the bed liner of the pickup truck. The case was turned over to the FBI El Paso Field Office’s Violent Crime and Gang Task Force.

A few hours later, a 24-year-old man, also a Mexican citizen, arrived from Mexico via the vehicle lanes. Upon inspection, officers located several plastic bags that contained bundles in the trunk of the vehicle. Officers then discovered the bundles contained 100.8 pounds of marijuana through a secondary inspection. The case was turned over to the Department of Public Safety.