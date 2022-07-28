EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers working at El Paso area ports of entry seized a combined 78 pounds of cocaine and meth during two separate unrelated incidents.

According to CBP officials, the first seizure took place on July 20 at the Paso Del Norte border crossing when a CBP officer along with his canine partner came across a 27-year-old male U.S. citizen arriving from Mexico.

The officer’s canine partner alerted to drugs within the vehicle, where officers discovered 68.21 pounds of methamphetamine hidden within the vehicle.

The second seizure occurred on July 21 at the Bridge of the Americas, when CBP officers working pre-primary inspections found a 19-year-old male U.S. citizen arriving from Mexico.

After an intensive search by CBP officers and a CBP canine, packages were found in the vehicle containing 10 pounds of cocaine.

“The drug smuggling threat is consistent, but CBP officers are continually stepping up and stopping these significant drug loads.” CBP El Paso Port Director Ray Provencio said. “Drug interdiction is an important part of our homeland security mission.”

In addition to the drugs, CBP officers arrested 36 fugitives from justice. Officials say the arrests made ranged from possession of dangerous drugs, to kidnapping, assumed identity, assault, property theft, sexual assault and aggravated sexual assault on a child.

All the subjects arrested by CBP officers were turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations or local authorities for prosecution.





