DEL RIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A convicted sex offender was arrested in Del Rio after attempting to enter the country illegally, authorities say.

Carlos Ortiz De Leon, 40, is a Guatemalan national convicted of sexual assault in the second degree in 2009, authorities said.

Ortiz De Leon was sentenced to two years in confinement and 10 years probation before being deported in 2020.

On Wednesday, U.S. Border Patrol agents at the Eagle Pass North Station apprehended five people near Eagle Pass, including Ortiz De Leon.

As a convicted felon, he faces a charge of re-entry after deportation, which carries a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison.