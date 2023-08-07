SARITA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An armed human smuggler and four others were arrested at the Javier Vega Jr. checkpoint in Sarita, Texas, according to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The alleged smuggling attempt occurred early Monday morning.

At 4 a.m., U.S. Border Patrol agents encountered a silver Ford F-150 during an immigration inspection. The vehicle was referred for a secondary inspection where it was discovered that four of the five occupants were migrants.

The driver, who is a U.S. citizen, and the four others were placed under arrest.

While searching the vehicle, authorities found a loaded 9mm handgun in the center console.

“Incredibly proud of our Border Patrol Agents who have seized a total of 115 firearms fiscal year to date. This is a testament to the vigilance of the men and women of the RGV Border Patrol who are dedicated to protecting the nation and our local communities,” said Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez.

The case remains under investigation.