Cash and cocaine seized by Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Ysleta Port of Entry.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers foiled four smuggling attempts at the Ysleta Port of Entry in the past week and intercepted nearly $165,000 in unreported currency, nearly 40 pounds of cocaine and more than 9 pounds of methamphetamine, the agency reported Friday, July 14.

9.25 pounds of meth. Photo courtesy of CBP

17.6 pounds of cocaine. Photo courtesy CBP.

21.6 pounds of cocaine. Courtesy photo by CBP

Bulk currency. Photo courtesy of CBP.

On July 6, CBP officers encountered a 23-year-old male, Mexican citizen who arrived from Mexico through the vehicle lanes. The man was sent for a secondary inspection of the vehicle which included screening by a CBP canine and X-ray. Upon further inspection, the vehicle was found to be carrying multiple bundles in the engine area containing 17.6 pounds of cocaine.

On July 11, CBP officers conducting outbound enforcement operations picked a vehicle driven by a 36-year-old male, Mexican citizen for a routine inspection. During secondary inspection of the vehicle, CBP officers discovered unreported bulk currency hidden underneath the center console area totaling $164,934.

On July 12, CBP officers encountered a 31-year-old female U.S. citizen who arrived from Mexico through the vehicle lanes. The individual was referred for a secondary inspection of the vehicle . A thorough search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of several packages concealed within the vehicle. The packages contained a total of 21.6 pounds of cocaine.

Later that same day, CBP officers encountered a 31-year-old male, Mexican citizen who arrived from Mexico via the vehicle lanes. The individual was referred for a secondary inspection of the vehicle. A search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of 9.25 pounds of methamphetamine.

The cases were turned over to Homeland Security Investigations and or state/local authorities for further investigation.