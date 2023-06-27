EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A canine team helped the Border Patrol stop a human smuggling attempt at the Sierra Blanca checkpoint about 90 miles southeast of El Paso.

The incident happened Friday, June 23, when a Border Patrol Canine Detection team working at the Sierra Blanca checkpoint encountered a tractor-trailer in the primary inspection lane.

The canine alerted the agent to the trailer and agents found 15 undocumented migrants in the cab.

The 15 undocumented migrants were from Guatemala, Honduras and Mexico. Agents also discovered and seized more than $17,000 during their investigation.

“The vigilance displayed by agents and their canine partners saved multiple individuals from a potential tragedy,” said Big Bend Sector Chief Patrol Agent Sean L. McGoffin. “Transnational criminal organizations continue to have no regard for the lives of migrants.”

The driver from the tractor-trailer was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for prosecution. All undocumented migrants were medically evaluated and processed accordingly under Title 8 authority.