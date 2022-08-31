EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at El Paso area ports of entry had a busy weekend, stopping multiple attempts at smuggling hard narcotics over the border.

On Friday, Aug. 26, CBP officers seized about a quarter-pound of fentanyl from a 19-year-old male U.S. citizen who was trying to cross into the United States using the pedestrian lanes at the Paso Del Norte crossing.

After the initial inspection, the man was observed dropping an unknown bundle while walking away. Officers retrieved it and discovered the opioids.

On Saturday, Aug. 27, CBP officers at the Ysleta border crossing discovered two concealed bags with narcotics being carried by a 14-year-old male U.S. citizen. During a secondary inspection, CBP officers located two bags around the teenager’s waist with 0.7 pounds of methamphetamines and 0.52 pounds of fentanyl.

A few hours later, officers working at the Santa Teresa border crossing intercepted more than 22 pounds of cocaine. The drugs were found in multiple bundles hidden in a vehicle being driven by a 36-year-old woman citizen of Mexico. The contraband was discovered after a trained canine issued an alert and an X-ray scan.

Later that same evening, a 42-year-old female U.S. citizen coming through the Paso Del Norte pedestrian lanes voluntarily removed a bundle from a body cavity during pat-down search. The bundle contained individually wrapped bags containing ecstasy, methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl. The combined weight was just under a half pound.

On Monday, Aug. 29, officers recovered 0.06 pounds of methamphetamine at the Ysleta border crossing. A 28-year-old female U.S. citizen, arriving through the pedestrian lanes, triggered a canine alert. The woman then voluntarily removed bundle from her underwear containing the drugs.

The individuals arrested by CBP were turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations special agents.