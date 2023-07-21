BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man pleaded guilty Thursday to distributing nearly four pounds of fentanyl through the mail, federal officials announced.

Heriverto Ramirez, 36, has been charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl to a trailer park in Houston using the U.S. Postal Service, records show.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Ramirez concealed the fentanyl by shipping it in a shell of a tankless hot water heater.

During the year-long investigation, authorities learned Ramirez coordinated cocaine distribution from his home while also distributing cocaine and fentanyl through USPS.

“This case is a perfect example of how Fentanyl, a potent and deadly opioid, is overtaking every aspect of the illicit drug trade,” U.S. Attorney Alamdar Hamdani said.

Authorities executed a search warrant of Ramirez’s house and found an additional 2.7 pounds of fentanyl and 18.6 pounds of cocaine.

“Experts consider a lethal dose of fentanyl to be 2 milligrams. Ramirez was caught mailing half a kilogram of fentanyl through the USPS, creating a potentially deadly hazard for anyone handling the package. Now he faces his own consequences,” Hamdani.

Ramirez’s sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 11. He faces up to life in federal prison.