EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — U.S. Border Patrol agents from the Sierra Blanca station seized two AR-15 rifles, three magazines loaded with 66 rounds of ammunition, and a shotgun barrel on Thursday Aug. 3, according to a news release sent out by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The seizure occurred near a ranch house located in a remote area of Hudspeth County near the Rio Grande, according to the news release.

Agents had responded to the area because of “suspicious activity.” The weapons and ammunition cache appear to have been abandoned by four unknown individuals who were spotted fleeing to Mexico when agents arrived in the area, according to the news release.

Agents continued their search and determined the area was clear.

A system check revealed that one of the AR-15’s had been reported stolen out of the Dallas area. The seized property was turned over to the Hudspeth County Sherriff’s Office. No arrests have been made but the investigation continues.