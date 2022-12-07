MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — A U.S. Border Patrol agent on an ATV died in an “accident” while tracking migrants early Wednesday morning near Mission, Texas, federal authorities said.

United States Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz said that at about 1 a.m. Wednesday, the border agent from the McAllen Station was on an all-terrain vehicle pursuing a group of people suspected of crossing the border illegally when was involved in an accident.

Ortiz said the agent was found unresponsive by his fellow agents who initiated life-saving efforts and requested EMS support.

The agent was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“The death of an agent who died while securing our nation’s border is a tremendous loss for our organization and our nation, our prayers are with his family and co-workers during this difficult time,” Ortiz said.

The agency did not release the identity of the agent and declined further comment.

The Texas-Mexico border has seen multiple deadly accidents in recent years stemming from immigration-related pursuits.

In June, four migrants died and three other people were injured after a Jeep being pursued by Border Patrol agents crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer on the interstate near the Texas border city of Encinal.

In January, Texas Department of Public Safety Special Agent Anthony Salas died after being involved in a single vehicle traffic accident near Eagle Pass while working with U.S. Border Patrol to transport six people who had illegally immigrated to the U.S.

Last year, an Austin man was charged in the deaths of eight migrants after a deadly crash near the border city of Del Rio following a police chase.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.