EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Talk about cleaning up some dirty laundry.

U.S. Customers and Border Protection officers working at the Paso Del Norte border crossing in El Paso found and intercepted nearly 5 pounds of methamphetamine and nearly a pound of fentanyl hidden in a basket of laundry.

“Money laundering is nothing new; however, finding drugs in a basket of laundry is out of the ordinary,” CBP El Paso Port Director Ray Provencio said. “A seizure like this serves as a reminder that smugglers will use any means available in their attempts to introduce contraband into the United States.”

On Saturday, Aug. 13, border officersencountered a 26-year-old female U.S. citizen arriving from Mexico using the vehicle lanes. A CBP officer referred the individual for a secondary inspection of the vehicle which included screening by a CBP canine and X-ray. The secondary search led CBP officers to locate multiple bundles inside of a basket of laundry containing 4.27 pounds of methamphetamine and 0.71 pounds of fentanyl.





The narcotics and vehicle were seized by CBP and the driver was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations to face charges in connection with the failed smuggling attempt.