EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Border Network of Human Rights (BNHR) hosted a candlelight vigil Tuesday evening outside of Sacred Heart Church in honor of the eight victims who lost their lives in Brownsville when a vehicle crashed into group of migrants.

BNHR says they “stand in solidarity with the Border community in Brownsville and migrants across Texas by holding a community candlelight vigil.”

Courtesy of Anthony Pina-KTSM

Courtesy of Anthony Pina-KTSM

Courtesy of Anthony Pina-KTSM

Courtesy of Anthony Pina-KTSM

Courtesy of Anthony Pina-KTSM

On Sunday in Brownsville, Texas, a group of migrants waiting outside the Ozanam Center shelter was struck by an automobile, leaving eight dead and 10 injured.

Border advocates, human and civil rights defenders and community allies called for the humanization of migrants at the vigil.

The BNHR called on the state and federal government to do the following:

Halt border militarization strategies and deterrence policies that continue to subject migrants and refugees to unsafe methods of transportation, avenues and environments.

Provide better humanitarian support to migrants and communities around the state and country to meet the needs of this humanitarian crisis.

Provide affected victims with the necessary legal, medical, psychological support and assistance.

End the senseless dehumanization and vilification of migrants and refugees.

Respect and uphold the admission of refugees at ports of entry along the southern border, as noted in the U.S. Constitution and International law.

“We express our deepest condolences to the families of the innocent lives lost. Our hearts and minds are with the affected families, and we wish those who have suffered injuries a speedy recovery. As one united front, border communities across Texas stand in solidarity with migrants and refugees across our state and country who have arrived in search of safety and opportunity. You are not alone, no estan solos,” said Fernando Garcia, executive director of the BNHR.