EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A federal grand jury in El Paso charged four alleged members of a drug trafficking organization on Wednesday, Sept. 13, regarding the trafficking of fentanyl and methamphetamine, as well as straw purchasing and the trafficking of firearms.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for West Texas says Maria del Rosario Navarro-Sanchez, 37, coordinated the delivery of methamphetamine and fentanyl pills from Mexico into the U.S. through ports of entry within El Paso.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office also says Navarro-Sanchez used co-defendant Bryan Alexis Munoz-Castro, 20, as a courier.

According to the indictment, after searching Munoz-Castro’s’s residence, FBI special agents discovered around 2.5 kilos of methamphetamine, around 300 grams of fentanyl, $6,480 in drug proceeds, and two cell phones.

The indictment also claims that Navarro-Sanchez and Munoz-Castro coordinated the trafficking of weapons from the U.S. to Mexico.

During the mid-summer of 2023, agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives gathered communications of Navarro-Sanchez and learned of an agreement to purchase 20 AK-47 type rifles and two Barrett .50 BMG caliber rifles for $66,000, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

On Monday, Aug. 21, co-defendant Rene Hernandez-Cordero, 51, allegedly crossed into the U.S. from Mexico with around $63,000 in his possession to meet co-defendant Jesus Gerado Ramos, 52, and purchase the firearms.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Ramos “intended to transport the weapons into Mexico.” However, he and Hernandez-Cordero were arrested at the site of the purchase.

Navarro-Sanchez is being charged with two counts of conspiracy to possess a controlled substance with intent to distribute, one count of straw purchasing firearms, and one count of trafficking in firearms.

If convicted, she faces a penalty of 10 years to life in prison for each of the two controlled substance charges and a maximum penalty of 15 years for each of the charges related to firearms.

Munoz-Castro is charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, two counts of conspiracy to possess a controlled substance with intent to distribute, one count of straw purchasing firearms, and one count of trafficking in firearms.

If convicted, he faces a penalty of 10 years to life in prison for four of the controlled substance charges, a maximum penalty of 15 years for each of the charges related to firearms, and a penalty of five to 40 years for a fifth controlled substance charge.

Hernandez-Cordero is charged with two counts of conspiracy to possess a controlled substance with intent to distribute, one count of straw purchasing firearms, one count of trafficking in firearms, and one count of bulk cash smuggling.

If convicted, he faces a penalty of 10 years to life in prison for four of the controlled substance charges, a maximum penalty of 15 years for each of the charges related to firearms, and a maximum penalty of 10 years for the bulk cash smuggling charge.

Ramos is charged with one count of straw purchasing firearms and one count of trafficking in

firearms. If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 15 years for each charge.

The ATF and FBI are investigating the case.