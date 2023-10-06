EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Agents with the El Paso Station Anti-Smuggling Unit discovered a stash house with 55 migrants in East El Paso on Tuesday night, Oct. 3, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

CBP says its Anti-Smuggling Unit received a call late Wednesday night from the El Paso Police Department asking for assistance.

Agents then responded to a two-bedroom house in East El Paso where they encountered 55 migrants.

Photo courtesy of U.S. CBP

CBP says the migrants were from Guatemala, Mexico, Ecuador and Honduras.

There were no families identified and the migrants were mostly male with only six females and their ages ranged from 16 to 54.

All the migrants were taken into Border Patrol custody, medically evaluated and processed under Title 8.

“In FY23, agents in the El Paso Sector encountered 280 stash houses with 3,640 migrants, up from 240 stash houses with 2,618 in FY22,” CBP said.

The El Paso Sector would like to remind the public that criminal organizations place migrants in harm’s way and often hold them in undesirable conditions.

Residents are encouraged to report anything that looks suspicious or if they suspect that a residence is being used as a stash house. The public can call anonymously at 1-800-635-2509 to provide information to authorities.